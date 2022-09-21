Dia de los Muertos celebration held at Visalia cemetery

For the first time since 2019, the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos at their 11th anniversary celebration of Life. The league will be hosting workshops in preparation for the day of the dead, every Saturday in October. Dia de los Muertos traditionally takes place in a cemetery to welcome loved ones back from the land of the dead. Individuals create altars and place offerings for those who have died.

“Everybody is welcome [to the celebration],” Elena Nava, TCLMAW president said. “This is not something that you have to know about, but it’s something that if you go with an open mind, you can definitely learn the traditions, and we welcome everybody to do that.”