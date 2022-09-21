Porterville Library raises awareness on county’s illiteracy

Porterville hosts literacy day to shed light on adult learning services in a county where illiteracy affects 41% of the population

PORTERVILLE – With Tulare County topping the entire nation in illiteracy rates, Porterville City Library seeks to raise awareness during Adult Literacy Awareness Month.

Porterville deemed September as “Adult Literacy Awareness Month,” and will be raising awareness for the Valley’s low literacy rates through Porterville City Library’s event, Family Literacy Day. The city hopes to bring awareness of adult literacy services needed in the community, as well as find new tutors and volunteers. This event will shed light on the illiteracy rates affecting 1 out of 4 individuals in Tulare County.