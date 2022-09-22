County library practices first amendment, displays banned literature

Books can be banned in a variety of ways, but many times it’s by the hands of leaders or through petitions by groups or parents. This year, the Tulare County Library will be displaying ten books, five of which were banned or challenged for LGBTQIA+ content. These books include: Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison, All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson, This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson and Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin. Each were banned, with Dawson’s work being relocated and restricted for providing sex education along side LGBTQIA+ content. The other five books were banned or challenged for sexually explicit content or social agendas, such as The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie.

“The word indoctrination is being used a lot by some people when it comes to giving access to books. But reading a book does not indoctrinate you, it takes more than that,” Wegener said. “Reading the book gives you information and suggestions and opens your world. Two or three different people could have a completely different reaction to the same book.”