Tulare ready to put stake in homeless encampment

On the premises, there will be demarcated lots provided, 24/7 access to bathrooms, picnic tables, barbeque pits and basic needs. The city has discussed providing individuals with tents, as well as dog leashes. The city has also discussed the possibility of providing individuals with the opportunity to store their items in storage containers.

There will be five rows hosting anywhere from 12 to 20 demarcated lots. Individuals will be given a 12 foot by 12 foot demarcated area to put up their tent and keep their personal belongings. If items fall out of their area, they will be thrown away. Decomposed granite will make up a driveway around and through the area.

Additionally, staff has discussed the idea of having a “caretaker.” Mondell said their job would not be to police the area or break up fights, but only hear and see what is going on and notify the appropriate authorities to handle the situation. This is something that will come closer to solidification at the next council meeting.

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informational forum in partnership with the city to inform the community on the city’s efforts to address homelessness. Mondell and the city’s finance director will be speaking at the forum. In addition to learning about the city’s plans, information about the upcoming election and Measure Y will also be discussed. This forum will take place on Monday, September 26, at 4 p.m. at Galaxy Theatre in Tulre.