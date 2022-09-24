CSET receives OSHA grant to continue war on poverty

Visalia’s Community Services & Employment Training Inc. receives $160,000 grant from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
WASHINGTON D.C. – One of Tulare County’s most active nonprofits received a grant to continue helping the county’s impoverished and rural demographics.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced the distribution of $11.7 million in grants to 90 nonprofit organizations. The Community Services & Employment Training Inc. (CSET) in Visalia is among the selected nonprofits to receive funding, and will get $160,000 of the grant money. CSET is a community-based organization that educates and trains residents to help fight the war on poverty.
CSET’s application of this grant was approved because they are a community-based nonprofit organization. CSET has its hands in many organizations in Tulare County, training and educating in 24 different organizations and fields, from educating young adults, to training senior caretakers, to creating jobs in a recycling warehouse, CSET does it all.
“CSET shares a vision for residents to gain the knowledge, skills and resources needed to achieve the American Dream,” their website states
CSET has been committed to fighting poverty since 1976. Not only do they give residents job opportunities and training, but also help provide cost-effective alternatives to everyday expenses in order to help impoverished residents get back on their feet.
From 2021 to 2022 alone, CSET has helped 5,504 families receive energy assistance, reached 4,480 rural residents with COVID-19 relief, helped 516 local youth to get involved in job trainings and leadership programs and provided hands on training to 522 local workers, just to name a few, according to the CSET impact statement.
The grant recipients were distributed into four categories: targeted topic training, training and educational materials development, and capacity building. CSET was placed in the targeted topic training category. This category is eligible to high-hazard industries, trainers of small businesses, and trainers of hard-to-reach workers, such as minority, youth, english language learners and low literacy employees. The grant money is to be used solely for training, which has to include federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements and safety standards.
The $11.7 million is administered by the Department of Labor’s OSHA, and is called the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program. These funds are meant to aid in training employees, safety and hazard mitigation, workers rights and creating healthier work environments for workers, according to OSHA’s press release.