CSET receives OSHA grant to continue war on poverty

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the distribution of $11.7 million in grants to 90 nonprofit organizations. The Community Services & Employment Training Inc. (CSET) in Visalia is among the selected nonprofits to receive funding, and will get $160,000 of the grant money. CSET is a community-based organization that educates and trains residents to help fight the war on poverty.

CSET’s application of this grant was approved because they are a community-based nonprofit organization. CSET has its hands in many organizations in Tulare County, training and educating in 24 different organizations and fields, from educating young adults, to training senior caretakers, to creating jobs in a recycling warehouse, CSET does it all.

“CSET shares a vision for residents to gain the knowledge, skills and resources needed to achieve the American Dream,” their website states