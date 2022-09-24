FOOTBALL: Pioneers sink Pirates undefeated ship

The team’s confidence boost came after a three-game losing streak and just in time for league play to start next week. The first big run into the endzone lit up the stadium in cheers as the team roared with elation, slapping each other on the back, hype to do it again.

Despite two mistakes, the Pioneers managed to recover from both. The first was when they managed to turn the ball back over to Reedley on the kickoff, which they were supposed to receive and the second was when they fumbled for a turnover in the second quarter. Both times, they managed to prevent a score, got the ball back and made the touchdown.

“I learned that we can do anything we want,” Mt. Whitney defensive end Axel Romero said. “If we can believe it, we can achieve it.”