JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog opens in Visalia

The Visalia location is located at 1501 W. Walnut Ave., and is the second JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog to open, the first is in Redlands, CA. Shelly and her husband Brad Ryland were looking for a new adventure and a business opportunity when they came across JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog. They knew it was the perfect addition to the Valley and decided to pursue the franchize. The store held a soft opening on Aug. 16 and the following day they opened to the public. Shelly said they have been working hard to iron out all the kinks and is grateful to the community for the support.

“Now I understand why people do a grand opening a month after [they open], because you want to get everything prepared and ready and staff trained and that kind of stuff,” Shelly said. “I have a great staff, so [we are] super excited about that”

JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog sells a variety of different dogs. The menu includes house specialties and as well as a build your own option. Customers have several different dogs to choose from, ranging from an all beef quarter pound dog to a veggie dog for the non-meat eaters. The hot dog buns are baked fresh each day.