Visalia broadcaster hits home run in MLB broadcasting

Gearin said she hopes this will open the door of opportunity for her career, as working full time for a major league baseball team is her goal. However, she also hopes that by holding her own during the Diamondbacks broadcast and receiving positive feedback will show people that they can hire more women into these roles.

The opportunity to broadcast for the Diamondbacks came to Gearin last year in November, when she was in Arizona to get information on the Arizona Fall League for the MLB website. She said she took that time to reach out to Scott Geyer, the vice president of broadcasting for the Diamondbacks, and the two got lunch. Gearin said Geyer gave her a tour of Chase Field, the home stadium for the Diamondbacks, where she asked for an opportunity to broadcast and record a fake game for herself and to send out to potential employers. According to Gearin, Geyer instead offered her a future opportunity to broadcast for the current season.

“We didn’t set down dates, and I wasn’t really sure if anything was going to come to fruition,” Gearin said. “But we kept in touch throughout the year.”