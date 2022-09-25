Orosi man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

On Sept 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63 north of Avenue 413, with medical personnel responding. Officers from California Highway Patrol Visalia Area, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal on State Route 63, north of Avenue 413, in the town of Orosi.

Upon arrival it was discovered, Jose Serano Naranjo, 51, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound in the number two lane of State Route 63 at 40 mph, north of Avenue 413. A 60-year-old male, was walking across State Route 63, walking from the west sidewalk in an easterly direction, and walked directly into the path of the Chevrolet. The pedestrian was not crossing in an intersection nor a crosswalk during hours of darkness.

Mr. Naranjo was unable to take evasive action and the Chevrolet collided with the pedestrian. The impact pushed the pedestrian into the air and onto the #2 lane of State Route 63. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Naranjo was uninjured. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.