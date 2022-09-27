Porterville marches on with mural restoration

The restoration project by FACL will be completed in two separate phases. The first phase will focus on stopping any further deterioration of the mural, which will allow Hill to restore the picture. Once the restoration of the picture is complete, Phase two of the project will be conducted. Phase two will allow the application of proactive layers to the mural which will ensure a greater longevity of the painting.

Porterville City Council’s appropriation of $40,000 from their special purposes reserve fund will cover the cost of restoration by FACL in the amount of $38,227. An additional expense of $37,500 will go to the artist to repaint the mural, which will come from proceeds from the two cannabis dispensaries soon to open in downtown Porterville. The terms of development agreements between the city and upcoming dispensaries specify that a payment of 1% of annual gross revenue from the dispensaries will go towards a community benefits program, which includes the promotion of the arts.