Squaw Valley native constructs naval bases overseas

Britt Sheridan is recognized as a “Seabee” for her work building military bases and airfields around the globe
GULFPORT, Miss. – Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 3rd Class Britt Sheridan, a Squaw Valley, Calif., native is one of those sailors.
“I joined the Navy to travel and to carry on a family tradition of military service,” said Sheridan. “My dad was in the Swedish Army and his dad was in the Swedish Navy. My mom’s side has family members who also served in the U.S. Army.”
Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.
Sheridan graduated from Reedley High School in 2013.
“I’d like to thank my family for their support,” said Sheridan.
The values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Squaw Valley.
“I learned to be humble and to never forget where you come from,” said Sheridan.
Sheridan currently serves as a personnel specialist with Naval Construction Training Center at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Serving in the Navy means Sheridan is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy protects our country from enemies both foreign and domestic,” said Sheridan.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”