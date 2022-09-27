Squaw Valley native constructs naval bases overseas

Britt Sheridan is recognized as a “Seabee” for her work building military bases and airfields around the globe

GULFPORT, Miss. – Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 3rd Class Britt Sheridan, a Squaw Valley, Calif., native is one of those sailors.

“I joined the Navy to travel and to carry on a family tradition of military service,” said Sheridan. “My dad was in the Swedish Army and his dad was in the Swedish Navy. My mom’s side has family members who also served in the U.S. Army.”

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.

Sheridan graduated from Reedley High School in 2013.