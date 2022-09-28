Senator Hurtado secures $7 million grant for Woodlake

The current city hall and police department building offers limited room for emergency technology or organizations as well, according to Lara. Though the civic center is still in its planning stages, Lara said that extra room for emergency services will be accounted for. The extra space will house emergency responders amid a crisis, such as COVID-19 vaccine administrators or the Red Cross during wildfires. This new space will have unlimited uses, according to Lara.

Senator Hurtado helped the city secure the state funded grant in August, but the official check presentation will be happening at 2 p.m. across the street from the post office. It is an open event that residents can attend and ask questions about the new civic center. Mayor Rudy Mendoza will also be a key speaker during the event that will answer any questions from residents.