TRUTH forum reveals ICE requests are thawing

The TRUTH Act was signed into law by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2016. The law took effect on Jan. 1, 2018 and requires California legislative bodies to hold at least one public community forum where they provide information about ICE’s access to individuals as well as receive and consider public comment.

Under the California Values Act of 2017, which serves as a companion law to the TRUTH Act, law enforcement agencies are not required to provide information to ICE unless they have been convicted of a type of felony. This could be a serious or violent felony, a felony associated with a prison sentence, or misdemeanor or felonies in the following categories: child/elder abuse, hate crimes, burglary/robbery, theft, fraud/embezzlement, bribery, obstruction of justice, DUI, evading law enforcement, kidnapping, weapons possession, drug sales, human trafficking/false imprisonment, stalking, anyone registered as a sex offender. Law enforcement officers are also prohibited from arresting someone on their immigration status alone and, under law, are not allowed to ask a person’s immigration status.