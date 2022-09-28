Tulare gets ready for dog park

Tulare listens to the community and makes the next move to choose a location for a new dog park
TULARE – After an increase in advocacy for a dog park in Tulare, the city is taking the necessary steps to narrow down a location to get the ball rolling.
Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
“Once we zero in on the location, and we take it to the council, they need approval, and we’ll start really getting into it,” Jason Glick, parks and recreation president said. “We’ll get three conceptual designs and hopefully at some point next year, we’ll be breaking ground on a new dog park.”
Back in August, the parks and rec department narrowed their search of a location for a dog park to five different locations around Tulare: Blain Park, on M street south of Cartmill avenue.; Elk Bayou Park, on Avenue 200 south of the International Agri- Center; Belmont Basin, near Tulare Western High School on Belmont and Pleasant; and two city owned properties, one off the Santa Fe Trail near N and O street, near the library; and another on the corner lot of Alpine Avenue and Nelder Grove Street.
Once the city council approves a location for the park, they will receive three conceptual plans and choose where to go from there. There are not any specifics yet as to what the park will look like because it is dependent on which location is chosen. Glick is hopeful they will break ground next year.
According to the parks and rec department, dog parks are usually between half an acre to one full acre. The plan to bring a dog park to Tulare began after public advocacy rose to the forefront of wanted park amenities. The dog park in Tulare is just a piece of the overall puzzle as parks and recreation is in the process of creating an entire masterplan for the department, according to Glick. This master plan will lay out the next 10 to 15 years for the department. It is much needed as the last time something of this caliber was done was in 2006.
The masterplan is still being built and information is still being gathered from the community. The parks and rec department will be hosting another community meeting in November.