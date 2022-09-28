VOLLEYBALL: Lindsay Cardinals find their wings

Captain Kiara Diaz was a key hitter for the team while setter Alyssa Ramirez was brilliant at getting the ball up. But Leon identified captain and libero Gabriela Leon as the player that stood out the most during the game. On the very first serve, she dove into the middle of the court to dig the ball out.

“Probably our number one passer in the back,” Leon said. “She’s all over the court.”

While the Cardinals were executing their combinations, the Grizzlies struggled to get the ball to their setter, let alone set up for a hit on the other side of the court. They were unfortunately plagued by errors during the game, which cost them several points.