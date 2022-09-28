WATER POLO: Monarchs fall to Viking raid

Abell pointed out seniors Trista Fry and Sydney Brock for their work ethic during the game. They made up for any weaknesses in play and the energy they brought feeding off of each other helped invigorate the rest of the team to win.

The Monarchs are a younger, less experienced team than the Vikings. They’re currently ranked third in the Central Sequoia League. But it was impressive for the Monarchs to face the well-seasoned and higher-ranked Vikings and only lose by five points.

“We’ve been really trying to emphasize defense as our identity,” Exeter head coach Patrick Hendricks said. “We play defense and offense comes from there.”