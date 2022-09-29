State closes gap on ID for everyone regardless of status

Leticia Lopez, Central Valley organizer for Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) in Porterville, said IDs are required for more places than people might initially think due to things like safety concerns.

Lopez distributes information on updates to laws that benefit those who are low income, mixed status or undocumented.

She said undocumented individuals picking up their children from school typically need an identification card to identify themselves as the person assigned to pick up the student, which they might not have. Although immigrant residents have other forms of identification, like a passport, she said a state-issued ID would allow them a certain level of anonymity.

“Having a California issued ID would allow them to basically pick up their kids, go into government offices, without having to show or, in a way, expose their immigration status,” Lopez said.