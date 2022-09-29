Teen sentenced to six months in custody for Porterville library fire

Judge Hugo Loza sentences 15-year-old to six months in juvenile custody, requires extensive counseling and therapy

VISALIA – Several years after the Porterville library fire, where two firemen lost their lives, one minor was charged with arson and sentenced to six months in juvenile custody and extensive counseling.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 28, judge Hugo Loza sentenced the 15-year-old minor to up to six months in juvenile custody for his role in the 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Library and claimed the lives of fire captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones. After the conclusion of the hearing, the minor was taken into custody to begin his sentence.