Historical monument honors 10 years of national park status recognition

The event is being held in partnership with the Cesar Chavez Foundation, National Chavez Center and National Park Foundation. Stephan will be featured as a speaker at the event along with speakers Paul Chavez, president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, and Frank Lands, regional director of the National Park Service.

The monument is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily year-round with an exception for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Days. Those interested in the monument can visit the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument website for up-to-date information.

The César E. Chávez National Monument was established on Oct. 8, 2012 by former President Barack Obama through a presidential proclamation, which are announcements of policy, under the Antiquities Act of 1906. The Antiquities Act of 1906 gives a general form of legal protection of cultural and natural resources of historic or scientific interest on Federal lands. According to a press release from the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument, this was done to honor the life and work of César Chávez, specifically in his role as a 20th century Latino civil rights leader and acknowledge his passionate dedication to the American farm worker movement.