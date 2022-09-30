Lindsay dives into water fund woes

“Our [water revenue] inflows are significantly less than anticipated,” Espinoza said. “Still better than the year before, but significantly less than we anticipated.”

All debts to outside water sources have been paid, but the city is struggling with internal water operating costs. There is currently no savings for operations, emergencies or capital reserves. Any funding needed for water will have to be supported by the general fund. It is difficult to project how much could be taken from the general fund in case of an emergency, as water emergencies can get quickly out of hand, according to Espinoza.

The city is not operating at 100% collections, which means there are some residents who have not paid their water bills. Espinoza said making these accounts delinquent could help, as it would encourage users to pay their bill on time. When an account becomes delinquent, the city can send a notice that the user’s water will be shut off until payment is received. The state mandates that bills unpaid after 60 days can be considered delinquent.