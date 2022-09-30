Newsom vetoes Hurtado’s bill to protect food supply from foreign control

Though the USDA is in charge of compiling this data, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that the reports of foreign-held agricultural land are “incomplete and riddled with errors.” This is because the only law governing these reports from foreign land holders is the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA). The law is rarely enforced, according to CSIS, with the last fine being in 2014 when foreign occupied farmland was only 26 million acres.

“The data is entirely reliant on self-reporting, and the USDA does not check it for completeness and accuracy, so there are frequent typos, omissions, and outdated information,” stated on the CSIS website. “As a result, the public does not have a complete picture of which foreign entities own how much U.S. farmland or what the land is being used for.”