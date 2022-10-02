Lindsay PD get new cameras, new rides

Every officer will be equipped with two cameras in case one runs out of battery. The type of crime committed in the video will determine how long it will be stored. Homicide case videos will be stored indefinitely, but felony cases and other disputes will be stored in compliance with the California Public Records Act, according to Carillo. The public records act usually allows local departments to keep records for two years, but they may be discarded sooner depending on the case, which will be determined soon by Lindsay’s department.

“It’s going to take some practice,” Carillo said. “It’s muscle memory to turn that thing on whenever they get out of the car or make contact, but that’s what the trial period is for, to make sure everybody is comfortable with them. I’m confident they’re gonna prove to be very beneficial to us in the long run.”

The video footage will be reviewed if there is a complaint and will also be available for officers to look over while writing reports. Command staff can look over the video footage at any time in order to review or “audit” an officer’s work.