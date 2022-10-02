Local children’s museum offers Halloween treats without the tricks

ImagineU Children’s Museum hosts annual Halloween event to give children a safe, fun trick-or-treating experience
VISALIA – A local children’s museum is opening up their doors this Halloween so children can come knocking for treats and skip out on the tricks.
ImagineU Children’s Museum announced their annual, family-friendly Village Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is outdoors, free to the community and will be located at the museum on 210 N. Tipton Street in Visalia.
“We’ve been doing it for multiple years, it’s growing and improving, and we really couldn’t do it without our community partners,” Katy Young, executive director for the museum, said. “That’s a pretty big deal for us.”
The Halloween event is designed for children ages one through eight years old. ImagineU encourages participating children to wear their costumes and bring trick-or-treat bags. At the event, the museum’s outdoor playground will be transformed into a small village with decorated doors for kids to knock on as a way to give them the full trick-or-treating experience.
“Our goal at Village Halloween is to provide a safe alternative option for door-to-door trick-or-treating,” Young said.
Each door will be decorated by museum sponsors, called “door partners”, who are interested in ensuring every child has a safe and fun Halloween. According to Young, this year doors will be judged based on their theme, which also includes judgment on the decorator’s costume. As of now, Young said there will be two winners for separate categories, who will then receive ribbons to display on their doors as the event goes on.
Young said some notable doors from last year’s event were decorated with Disney themes, including Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and Hocus Pocus.
In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will also have food vendors, like Quesadilla Gorilla and Sno Shack and other local vendors who will have goods and treats available for purchase.
The event is made possible by ImagineU’s community partners, which include organizations like Res Com Pest Control, First 5 Tulare County, Visalia Emergency Aid Council, Kaweah Health, Tulare County Health & Human Services/Anthem Blue Cross and more. According to Young, partnership opportunities with ImagineU for the event are still available for interested businesses.
Last year, the event had over 2,200 visitors within three hours and Young said the museum anticipates even more this year, which requires a lot of candy to distribute amongst trick-or-treaters. ImagineU encourages candy donations, which can be dropped off at the museum during their business hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.