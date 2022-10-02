Visalia Unified School Board candidate forum offers differing ideals

Area 1

Walta Gamoian has served on the school board since 2018 and has served as board clerk, essentially the vice chair of the school board, during most of the pandemic. Th

e retired educator admits that many of the “systems over the past years have been broken” and that “VUSD needed change.”

Gamoian believes the board made that change earlier this year after hiring new superintendent Kirk Shrum following an extensive nationwide search. She said she has always had the goal of making every child College and Career Ready to attend a university, trade school or

vocational training courses. Since joining the board, Gamoian said the district has implemented a University of California/California State University initiative beginning in sixth grade, language acquisition for English learners, hired college and university admissions counselors for each high school and, most recently, implemented a graduation requirement for seniors to complete three years of math.

“We have the leadership in place to implement the changes necessary so our kids can perform at grade level and reach their highest potential,” Gamoian answered on the pre-forum questionnaire.

She is being challenged by Jesse Perez, a former Marine turned Bible scholar who spent three years as principal of K-8 Christian school in Goleta, Calif. Perez agrees on not only emphasizing but incentivizing college and career readiness by making sure students and their parents understand the path toward their goals.

“As a school district we must provide the district the tools they need to establish progress targets that communicate a clear path for students, schools, and parents to follow,” Perez wrote in the questionnaire.

Perez said his biggest concern for the school district is “the push of political ideology upon our students.” He said the district must refocus on learning the values of grit, hard work, merit and truth, instead of being encouraged to find victimhood, systems of oppression, and shallow thinking.

“Schools should be a place where parents know their children will be educated in core subjects and not world or political views,” he wrote. Unfortunately, Perez is unable to attend the forum.