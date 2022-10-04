Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.

Now it is the County of Tulare looking to cash-in by rezoning land south and west of Goshen for warehouses with the initial step being taken by the Tulare County Planning Commission at its Sept. 28 meeting.