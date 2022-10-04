Locals fall into winter season at local art exhibit

Artists that are featured in the exhibit include Denise Albright and Shirley Crowe of Exeter; Beckie Ballew Nava, Toni Best, Betty Burke and Melinda Scott of Visalia; Christy Stapleton of Tulare; William Bishop, Joy Collier and Bethany Phillips of Porterville; Joy Collier and Joy Harvey of Springville; Jana Botkin of Three Rivers; Myrna Axt, Amy Morgan and James A. Smith of Fresno; Jeanette Richardson of Pine Mountain and Bakersfield; Larry LeBrane and Flo Bartel of Los Osos; Lesli Pepper of Caruthers; and former Exeter resident Marty Weekly of Morro Bay.

At the exhibit, the art pieces will be judged by an unspecified associate of the museum based on how well the art fits the theme of the gallery. The prizes will be ribbons and cash rewards, which will be distributed based on the best submission for fall, winter and for the overall theme encompassing both seasons unless stated otherwise by the judge, according to Constable. Constable said the judge for the contest is a local Visalian who was chosen based on his background in art and his current position as an art marketer.