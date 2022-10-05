Newsom surprises many, signs farm worker union bill into law

AB 2183 was a bit different from simply adding clarifying language. The governor’s concerns he wanted to address were around implantation and voting integrity. As a former legislator, Gonzalez Fletcher said the communications between the governor and the other parties is something that is rare.

“I think what [is seldom] seen is where both sides come together and say, ‘okay, this is what we’re going to work on passing to clean it up,’ ” Gonzalez Fletcher said. “ I think that’s because [AB 2183] is so complex, and there’s so many different moving parts.”

According to the governor’s office, the supplemental agreement between the Newsom Administration, UFW and the California Labor Federation includes a cap on the number of card-check petitions over the next five years, and will allow the ALRB to adequately protect worker confidentiality and safety. This additional agreement would be codified into law with a bill next year that would be supported by both the administration and the union.