VOLLEYBALL: Rangers remain undefeated in league

The Redwood Rangers take home their fifth win of league play after sweeping the Mt. Whitney Pioneers

VISALIA – The Redwood Rangers allowed only 26 points across the three sets during their game against the Mt. Whitney Pioneers.

The Redwood Rangers sweep of the Mt. Whitney Pioneers was an impressive game of statistics. The most impressive stat was the fact that the Rangers only allowed the Pioneers to score 26 points across three sets, and it was fewer points each set. The Pioneers scored 11 in the first set, 10 in the second and only 5 points in the third.