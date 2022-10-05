VOLLEYBALL: Rangers remain undefeated in league

The Redwood Rangers take home their fifth win of league play after sweeping the Mt. Whitney Pioneers
VISALIA – The Redwood Rangers allowed only 26 points across the three sets during their game against the Mt. Whitney Pioneers.
The Redwood Rangers sweep of the Mt. Whitney Pioneers was an impressive game of statistics. The most impressive stat was the fact that the Rangers only allowed the Pioneers to score 26 points across three sets, and it was fewer points each set. The Pioneers scored 11 in the first set, 10 in the second and only 5 points in the third.
“We came out strong in the first set,” Redwood head coach Alana Montgomery said. “Our defense read the opponent well.”
Junior Audrey Hyde was the star of the night with ten kills and five aces throughout the game. She also made 12 assists and had the highest stats of any player. Also serving up the aces was junior libero Deyvn Castaneda, who had six.
The Pioneers struggled with the Rangers precision kill strategy. The Rangers are a well-oiled offensive machine who put kill after kill over the net, sending the Pioneers scrambling for balls. With the defense scrambling, the offense struggled to set up for kills, which seemed to drain the Pioneers as each set went on. Their energy faded and they made more errors and recorded fewer points with each set.
“Our team is in a good place right now,” Montgomery said. “We are constantly trying to improve our game.”
As the Pioneers faded, the Rangers only seemed to improve with their efficiency on defense. Devyn Castaneda, the Rangers libero, recorded 18 digs against the Pioneers, while junior Kennedy Cutler recorded an additional six. With such excellent defensive playing, the offense was able to shine. In addition to Hyde’s ten kills, senior Morgan Castaneda also recorded ten kills throughout the game.
“We know other teams are working hard,” Montgomery added. “We have to keep preparing for difficult matches both in league and into playoffs.”
Redwood is the only undefeated team in the EYL with a 5-0 league record. The Rangers will face El Diamante at home on Oct. 6. They previously defeated the Miners on Sept. 20 in their first league game.
Mt. Whitney head coach Victoria Johnson was unable to be reached for comment after the game. The Pioneers are currently 0-6 in league play and will face Porterville on Oct. 6.