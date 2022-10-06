New bill makes employee pay more transparent

SB 1162 requires employers with 15 or more employees to include the pay scale in job postings for any position. If the business is using a third party to publish their job postings, they must allow the third party access to pay scale information and it must be included in the job listing.

According to Silva Carter, the law first required employers to make all of their pay salaries public but it was pulled out of the bill. She said the California Chamber of Commerce heavily advocated to have that part of the bill removed as well as several other chambers throughout the state, including Tulare. With the removal, they were supportive of SB 1162.

“We know that when you go to work in a public entity, like a government related public entity, that is something that comes with a job,” Silva Carter said. “But for the average person who’s working in a private organization, they didn’t want to have their salaries published…[Employers] didn’t want to be forced to publish the current pay of all their employees.”