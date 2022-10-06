VOLLEYBALL: Monarchs honor seniors with win

The Exeter Monarchs played their last regular season game at home and honored their two seniors before the game. Tiara Daly and Hannah Baker were given the opportunity before the game to share a favorite memory from playing volleyball over the years and thank influential people throughout their volleyball career.

“It’s one of those fun nights,” Exeter head coach Samantha Hilvers said. “It’s weird having it with four matches left but tonight’s our last home match, so we took the opportunity to celebrate them.”