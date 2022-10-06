VOLLEYBALL: Monarchs honor seniors with win

The Exeter Monarchs celebrate senior night by sweeping the Hanford West Huskies
EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs volleyball team honored their two seniors, Hannah Baker and Tiara Daly, during their last home game of the regular season where they swept the Hanford West Huskies.
The Exeter Monarchs played their last regular season game at home and honored their two seniors before the game. Tiara Daly and Hannah Baker were given the opportunity before the game to share a favorite memory from playing volleyball over the years and thank influential people throughout their volleyball career.
“It’s one of those fun nights,” Exeter head coach Samantha Hilvers said. “It’s weird having it with four matches left but tonight’s our last home match, so we took the opportunity to celebrate them.”
The Monarchs took off in the first set, beating the Huskies 25-4. The Huskies struggled to set up their hitters for kills and made errors that cost them points. In the second set, they began to get their feet underneath them and set up their combos to counter the Monarchs precision kills.
“Exeter is one of the top teams,” Hanford West head coach Maria Stevens said. “They’re faster, they’re quicker when it comes to how they work and that’s what we’ve been working on.”
Exeter made a few mistakes in the third set, allowing the Huskies to keep up in points for most of the match, but Exeter had also switched up their lineup. Since it was Baker’s last home game, she asked Hilvers after the second set if she could set for the team instead of her usual position of outside hitter.
“Hannah hasn’t set since her eighth grade year,” Hilvers said. “Thankfully because they were focused and playing so well, we were able to move some people around and get them opportunities they aren’t usually able to get.”
Exeter is undefeated in league play with a record of 4-0. This ties them for first place in the Tri-County league with the Reedley Pirates. The Monarchs will play in a tournament on Oct. 8, then travel to play their next league opponent, Kingsburg, on Oct. 11.
As for the Huskies, they are 3-2 in league play and are ranked fourth in the Tri-County league. They will face Washington Union on Oct. 11.
“We’re doing much better than last year,” Stevens said. “We were 15-14 last year and 15-10 this year.”