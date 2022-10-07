Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer

Tulare City Council evaluates the usage of their cooling centers, finding it was used by one individual all summer the city takes necessary steps to improve for the winter and warming center

TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers.

With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare provides residents with heating and cooling centers to provide a safe option out of the elements. When the temperature reaches over 103 degrees they open a cooling center and when it gets below 29 degrees, the city opens a warming center. At the Oct. 4 city council meeting, the council determined there was not enough outreach done, as only one individual used the cooling center throughout the whole summer.