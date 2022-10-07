Visalia’s Parks & Recreation department seeks commission applicants

Visalia looks for new members to take up seats on its parks and recreation commission
VISALIA – Locals interested in providing park services for the city can submit an application to serve on Visalia’s parks and recreation commission.
The city of Visalia is accepting applications for two open positions on the commission now that former members, Veronica Barajas and Steve Woods, have left their seats up for grabs. The role of the parks and recreation commission advises city council and staff in matters relating to parks, playgrounds and recreation centers. Every city of Visalia committee and commission serves in an advisory capacity to the city council.
“By serving on a city advisory committee or commission, you can help plan Visalia’s future,” Visalia Mayor Steve Nelsen said. “These committees and commissions are making recommendations that affect life in Visalia. A great deal of personal satisfaction can be received through public service, and the knowledge and experience gained will be invaluable.”
The commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at city hall council chambers, located at 707 W. Acequia Ave. in Visalia.
According to the city’s website, the commission’s mission is to advise park and recreation staff and city council; maintain a quality park system that is safe, properly maintained and equally accessible to all residents of the city of Visalia; manage quality recreational programs for people of all ages; have vision and flexibility to meet the ever-changing interest of Visalia’s diverse, multi-cultural community; develop facilities that accommodate the needs of the city’s active and growing community; and be open and responsive to input from individuals as well as community organizations.
Those who serve on city committees or commissions should be 18 years-old or older and live or work within the urban area of Visalia as it is defined by Visalia Unified School District’s boundary map. First consideration for the positions will be given to residents of the city of Visalia.
Those who are considered for appointment to the commission will be recommended to the council by the Parks & Recreation commission. All appointments and reappointments to the commission require formal action from the council.
Applications for the positions can be found online at the city’s website at www.visalia.city. Completed applications may be submitted to the city clerk’s office in Visalia at 220 N. Santa Fe. Applications can also be sent in via email to Michelle Nicholson at [email protected]