Visalia’s Parks & Recreation department seeks commission applicants

Visalia looks for new members to take up seats on its parks and recreation commission

VISALIA – Locals interested in providing park services for the city can submit an application to serve on Visalia’s parks and recreation commission.

The city of Visalia is accepting applications for two open positions on the commission now that former members, Veronica Barajas and Steve Woods, have left their seats up for grabs. The role of the parks and recreation commission advises city council and staff in matters relating to parks, playgrounds and recreation centers. Every city of Visalia committee and commission serves in an advisory capacity to the city council.