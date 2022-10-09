Halloween decorations creep up on Porterville homes

Contest participants will be judged for two separate categories, the Judges Choice and People’s Choice awards. The Judges Choice will be awarded to first, second and third place winners and judging will take place between Oct. 26 to 28. Although the judges are currently undecided, Graybehl said they usually consist of community members like city council members, commissioners from the city’s arts commission and parks and leisure alike.

The second category is the People’s Choice award which will be granted by the most votes from the public through photo submissions in an online poll. According to the city’s website, this portion of the contest is optional.

Homes will be judged on visual impact, creativity and innovation, use of space, incorporation of a theme and cohesiveness. The deadline to enter the contest is Oct. 24 and there is no cost to register. According to the city’s website, contest winners will be announced on Oct. 31 on the city’s website and social media pages.