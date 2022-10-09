Measure U strikes again after being laid to rest in primaries

Voters will see Measure U on their ballots once again this year after the Exeter Public Cemetery District’s board of trustees placed the measure on the Nov. 8 elections ballot. The measure fell short by 5% in the June 7 primaries, winning over the majority at 61.6%, but not the needed 66.4% of voter approval to be passed. The board is hopeful for this second chance and has made an effort to attend fall festivals, set up signs and visit local councils and boards to raise awareness about Measure U, according to trustee Vicki Riddle.

“We’re very hopeful the hard work will pay off,” Riddle said. “When the ballot measure failed the first time, that set off an alert and a lot of people. There’s greater awareness now [for voters] with a sense of urgency.”