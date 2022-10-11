Woodlake PD tunes into federal funding for new radios

“The county actually applied for the grant, we’re just a sub recipient. In order to take the money, the council needs to be aware of it,” city manager Ramon Lara said. “This is something that happened a while back, when we authorized the county to go in and apply on our behalf.”

The reason the city is choosing to replace the radios is because smaller cities within the county are on the same communication systems, and Woodlake needs to have equipment that is compatible with the other cities, according to Lara. This funding will allow them to purchase compatible and more advanced equipment, as the current portable radio communications system is outdated. Woodlake’s general fund will cover any expenses if the grant does not cover the full amount.