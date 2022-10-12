Affordable rental housing in Farmersville begins to build

Next phase of Self Help Enterprises’ Los Arroyos project is about to kick off, bringing more affordable housing units to Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE – The first phase of the Los Arroyos project, a project that will bring more affordable housing units to Farmersville in the form of a new apartment complex, is ready to hit the ground and get operations running.

Once open a new apartment complex will bring 108 units of affordable rental housing for low-income residents and farmworkers in Farmersville. The Los Arroyos project is split into two phases, with phase one encompassing the southern side of the complex and phase two encompassing the northern side. The northern side of the complex is specifically for applicants who are low-income farmworkers, according to project manager Jose Flores.