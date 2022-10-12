Farmersville gets wheels rolling on future transit center

Farmersville City Council approves Self Help Enterprises taking the lead on construction for new transit center in the city

FARMERSVILLE – City council has approved agreements to get the city a multi-modal hub, or transit center, in the center of town to expand transportation opportunities and prepare for the upcoming High Speed Rail.

Farmersville is getting everything in order for the addition of the transit center, referred to as the multi-modal hub, in the city. On Oct. 10 at the Farmersville City Council meeting, council authorized city manager Jennifer Gomez to execute a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and the nonprofit organization Self-Help Enterprises (SHE). The agreement established that SHE will take the lead on construction for the transit center project.