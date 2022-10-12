Hurtado fans the flames of Lindsay fire division

“All those that work within city hall, including the fire slash police department, just go above and beyond and you deserve a lot more,” Hurtado said. “This is a step in the right direction to finally provide you with those resources that you need to make this community a safe place to live.”

Lindsay is one of three departments in the entire state to have a public safety department where the officers had dual fire and police roles. The officers were originally cross trained and would trade their blues for a fire suit when the need arose. Now, however, cross training officers is much more costly and inefficient, leading the city to begin developing two distinct divisions within the public safety department.

“I want to thank the city staff as well because they, much like my staff, play a huge role behind the scenes in advocating for the community and the community members,” Hurtado said. “’I’m sure you get frustrated but nonetheless you’re still there you’re still advocating and I look forward to securing more funds with you in the near future.”