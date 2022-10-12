New emergency center replaces the ruins of Porterville library

“As the city continues to grow, so does the needs assessment for both police and fire protection, and this state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance local police and fire protection but will add needed technology in a modern EOC in an effort to continue to provide the best public safety to the residents of the city of Porterville,” Velarde said.

The city plans to build more offices for public safety administration in the new EOC, though there are no solid plans for these offices yet, according to Velarde. The new building is just in its planning phases, and the structure and layout for the EOC is still underway.