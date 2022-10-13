Tulare County HHSA appoints new leadership

Donna Ortiz is appointed as Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency director following the resignation of Tim Lutz
VISALIA – Tulare County will see a new director of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency starting next month.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors appointed Donna Ortiz as the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) director. Her new position will be effective Oct. 23, 2022. Ortiz has over 28 years of experience working in public service and has previously held a leadership role within the Human Services branch of HHSA.
“Donna is an excellent choice for the HHSA Director position,” Board Chair Eddie Valero said. “Her long-standing commitment to public service with HHSA, combined with her organizational knowledge and focus on whole-person care will greatly benefit Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.”
Before being awarded this position, Ortiz previously served as the director of the mental health and substance use disorder programs. She also oversaw TulareWORKs, which is a program that provides essential resources and services to children and families experiencing financial hardship, life crises or barriers to employment. Ortiz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her to help in developing and implementing an array of programs and services that provide a safety net and healthcare support for children, families and individuals.
“What an honor and a privilege it is to be chosen to serve as director of the Health & Human Services Agency. I am grateful for the opportunity and appreciate the confidence the board has in my abilities to oversee the agency,” Ortiz said. “I look forward to continuing to build upon our past successes with our collaborative partnerships, and I am committed to serving the community with care, compassion, and respect.”
Ortiz is involved and committed to addressing homelessness in Tulare County and values internal and external partnerships. She strongly supports treating the whole person through a coordinated care delivery model, which is an all inclusive way to care for an individual through multiple pathways. Her goals and objectives align with HHSA’s vision of “healthy children and adults, supportive families and thriving communities.”
As director of HHSA, Ortiz will plan, organize, direct, coordinate and manage the county’s income maintenance, social service, health service, mental health service, substance abuse and aging programs. According to the job listing, the director is appointed by and serves at the will of the county administrative officer (CAO).
“I look forward to working with Donna in her new role,” CAO Jason Britt said. Her experience, leadership ability, and expertise will serve this county well.”
Additional duties include the development and implantation of county goals, objectives, policies and procedures to maximize efficiency and effectiveness of different divisions and functions of the agency, and many other duties.
Ortiz holds her degree in human services with an emphasis on sociology. Her salary will be considered at the board of supervisor’s meeting on Oct. 18.