Tulare County HHSA appoints new leadership

“What an honor and a privilege it is to be chosen to serve as director of the Health & Human Services Agency. I am grateful for the opportunity and appreciate the confidence the board has in my abilities to oversee the agency,” Ortiz said. “I look forward to continuing to build upon our past successes with our collaborative partnerships, and I am committed to serving the community with care, compassion, and respect.”

Ortiz is involved and committed to addressing homelessness in Tulare County and values internal and external partnerships. She strongly supports treating the whole person through a coordinated care delivery model, which is an all inclusive way to care for an individual through multiple pathways. Her goals and objectives align with HHSA’s vision of “healthy children and adults, supportive families and thriving communities.”

As director of HHSA, Ortiz will plan, organize, direct, coordinate and manage the county’s income maintenance, social service, health service, mental health service, substance abuse and aging programs. According to the job listing, the director is appointed by and serves at the will of the county administrative officer (CAO).

“I look forward to working with Donna in her new role,” CAO Jason Britt said. Her experience, leadership ability, and expertise will serve this county well.”

Additional duties include the development and implantation of county goals, objectives, policies and procedures to maximize efficiency and effectiveness of different divisions and functions of the agency, and many other duties.

Ortiz holds her degree in human services with an emphasis on sociology. Her salary will be considered at the board of supervisor’s meeting on Oct. 18.