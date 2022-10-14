First-ever Community Police Academy hits Lindsay

Rick Carillo brings a Community Police Academy to Lindsay where participants will learn everything about public safety operation, even how to operate the departments firearms

LINDSAY – The academy will give participants the inside scoop of public safety operations, featuring presentations from policemen, firefighters and even city employees.

For the first time ever, public safety director Rick Carillo jumpstarted Lindsay’s Community Police Academy, where 12 participants will learn how police officers handle traffic enforcement, narcotics, gangs and much more. There will even be a range day where students will learn how to operate the department’s firearms. The academy is now headed into its second week, with participants set to graduate from the academy by the end of the six-week program, according to Carillo.