First-ever Community Police Academy hits Lindsay

Rick Carillo brings a Community Police Academy to Lindsay where participants will learn everything about public safety operation, even how to operate the departments firearms
LINDSAY – The academy will give participants the inside scoop of public safety operations, featuring presentations from policemen, firefighters and even city employees.
For the first time ever, public safety director Rick Carillo jumpstarted Lindsay’s Community Police Academy, where 12 participants will learn how police officers handle traffic enforcement, narcotics, gangs and much more. There will even be a range day where students will learn how to operate the department’s firearms. The academy is now headed into its second week, with participants set to graduate from the academy by the end of the six-week program, according to Carillo.
“I’m very humbled that [the class] would take time out of their own personal lives, from their jobs, their school, their families, to come and learn about what we do,” Carillo said. “It’s really neat for me to know that people are curious about that. So, we’re doing our best to give them the best curriculum and answer all their questions that they have.”
During the academy, students will learn how the police division works on various levels. The group of 12 participants are all 20 to 30 years old. Not only will participants learn the ins and outs of traffic stops and gangs, but also how to conduct criminal investigations and prosecutions.
“What’s really neat about it is that very few of [the candidates] have desires or goals to become police officers,” Carillo said. “They’re just interested in the department and the city.”
The fire division will also be presenting to the students, with fire Lieutenant Nicholas Nave speaking at the academy on week two. During week four, the students will be going to the range for live firearm training, being able to shoot the department’s handguns and rifles.
“It’s important to me, because the general public will then get to learn what happens when you pull that trigger,” Carillo said. “It’s not like Hollywood, where [the bullet] just flies in the air. What does it really sound like, and what damage does it do upon arrival?”
In the last two weeks of the academy, students will learn about the city’s operations and will attend a city council meeting in the last week. They will learn how the human resource, finance and city services departments operate. Once the students graduate, they will be able to be a part of volunteer programs in the public safety department, such as the volunteer firefighter position that is critical to the city’s public safety department, and play an active role in its operations.
“If people complain about the roads, well, here’s your chance to learn more about them and why the roads are the way they are and what we’re doing to improve those, as well as our water problem,” Carillo said.
Unlike most extracurricular police programs, such as explorers programs, the Lindsay Community Police Academy is only for adults, and minors were not allowed to apply.