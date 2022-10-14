Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges

This case is part of a larger investigation that took place in 2021, when local, state and federal officers teamed up to investigate the Tulare County Surenos street gang, simply known as “southerners.” The investigation arose from evidence of illegal drugs sourced in Mexico and California that were being traded for firearms from Texas.

Gallegos took part in this trade, and he and his counterparts were shipping illegal drugs and firearms across the states’ borders. Gallegos and his associates would ship kilograms of marijuana and methamphetamine through post offices of the Central Valley to residences in San Antonio, Texas, a state where possession and use of marijuana is still illegal. The sources in Texas would then send firearms to Gallegos as payment for the illegal drugs. Gallegos is a felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.

Though Gallegos is facing 15 years to life in prison, the actual case sentence will be determined in court by the U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba.