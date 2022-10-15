Experts fear Propositions 26 and 27 are a gamble on mental health

A gambling disorder involves the same type of stimulation that other addictive disorders do, even though nothing is ingested according to KHN. Mesolimbic dopamine is released and is the leader of incentive motivation in the brain, according to the National Library of Medicine. The dopamine is released to a “larger extent in pathological gamblers than in healthy controls during gambling episodes.”

The concern is individuals will get caught too deep. Dr. Fong said California is unique because of the funding it has available for those struggling with gambling addictions. However, compared to funding for other addictions like tobacco, or alcohol the funding is nowhere near the caliber it should be. The state was able to implement a state funded treatment program available to patients at no cost.

Harold A., who wished to keep his full name undisclosed, is a grateful recovering compulsive gambler, who has not placed a bet in a little over 26 years. He is a part of Gamblers Anonymous (GA), which is a fellowship set out to help individuals who are struggling with a gambling addiction. He said the organization does not take a position on whether gambling is good or bad nor do they take a position on the current propositions that will be on the ballot in November.