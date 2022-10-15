National Parks Service extends protective measures for Giant Sequoias

Additional work may include possible replanting of six sequoia groves that burned at high severity in 2020 and 2021 and have been determined to be at risk for total failure of natural regeneration. Assessments of these areas are currently underway and the earliest this work might begin is fall of 2023. Replanting is something the parks have not done before, mainly because it has not been necessary according to Paterson.

Between 2020 and 2021, 13% to 19% of the world’s population of large giant sequoias were killed by three large wildfires – the Castle, Windy and KNP Complex Fires. Several thousand of those trees were in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. According to Paterson, the concept of losing major amounts of trees was not on NPS’ radar until 2015 during the Ruff Fire. Paterson said before the Ruff Fire, they did not have any records of more than a handful of sequoias dying in a single fire event.

“After the rough fire, we thought, ‘okay, a couple of 100 trees died, that’s really serious,’ and then 2020 and 2021 came around and yeah, 10s of 1000s of trees were killed in those fires,” Paterson said. “It really made us aware that we are working in a completely different arena, as far as the potential for extreme fire behavior, extremely intense and severe fire effects that just leave matchstick forests in sequoia groves.”