Raelyn DeWitt crowned Miss Exeter 2022

The coronation ceremony took place on Oct. 8, in downtown Exeter at the annual Fall Festival. This is a change from the tradition of prior years, where the ceremony was held at an exclusive dinner. This year the coronation was brought to the public and allowed residents to witness the crowning of Exeter-raised Raelyn DeWitt as Miss Exeter by her predecessor Natalia Genetti. Nadia Majia was awarded runner-up as well.

DeWitt grew up in the outskirts of Exeter, where she said she didn’t partake in many community events or even know the town very well. She said she rodeoed a lot as a child and because of that, her family was away from home and on the road quite often. Now that she is Miss Exeter, she is eager to become familiar with the community.

“I really am excited to embrace the opportunity to go to more community events and be more involved,” DeWitt said.

After she graduates from Exeter Union High School, DeWitt hopes to attend either Northern Arizona University or Boise State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in science. With that degree, she plans to pursue her dream of entering the medical field. Although she is still uncertain of what potential career in the field she may pursue, she said she has a particular interest in either a profession as an EMT or, more favorably, a pediatric doctor. As someone fond of children, DeWitt said that is one of the reasons she has enjoyed her role in the Miss Exeter sponsorship program.

“You get to meet a lot of children in the community and you get to see their little smiling faces,” DeWitt said. “They’re always excited about a girl in a tiara, they don’t care who you are. As long as you look like a princess, they’re excited.”