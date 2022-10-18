Freeway construction slows down Highway 198 ramp use

In addition to the closing of the state routes, the freeway’s overcrossings for Giddings Street and Watson Street are being modified to have a single functioning lane in each direction. Additionally, northbound State Route 63—Noble Avenue—is being reduced to a single lane starting from South Willis Street to South Watson Street.

According to Caltrans public information officer Elizabeth Yelton, there has been an issue of traffic build-up on the freeway as drivers use the offramp exit. She said cars are often backed-up onto State Route 198 due to a surplus of drivers using the State Route 63 exit during rush hours, and the project is meant to help with the issue.

According to the site’s project manager Mohamad Annan, the proposed improvements are targeted to lessen the traffic delays by making improvements to the utilization of State Route 198’s left lane on the off-ramp. It is also meant to improve the operations of the intersection of State Route 198 and Watson Street.

Once the project has started, construction operations will routinely occur every night from Sunday night to Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.