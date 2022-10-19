ELECTION 2022: Incumbents paved the way to progress that newcomer seeks to continue

An audit reviewed in Dec. 2019, just a year after Flores was elected, revealed the marked improved financial standing of the city of Lindsay, beginning to climb out of their stark 2017 general fund deficit of $17.1 million to $10.7 million in 2019. The general fund deficit this year is at a much improved $900,000. The growth of the city’s funds happened right after a major shift in leadership occurred following the ousting of former public safety chief and city manager Rich Wilkenson.

Flores looks forward to the completion of projects that she has supported, such as a new recreation park in the city and welcoming Elevate Dispensary, that will potentially raise the city’s revenue. Flores strives to hear the voice of the community and complete projects that they need, such as the shade structures that were placed in children’s playgrounds in the city. She also was a part of getting multiple streetwork projects underway.

“We’ve approved so much construction on our streets,” Flores said. “I think we have over 10 streets that are being renewed and repaved within the next year, so I’m really happy about that, because I know that was an issue with most of the community members that I’ve spoken to.”

Incumbent Sanchez is a Lindsay native who graduated from Lindsay High School who has sat on a council seat for years. Between 2012 and 2016 Sanchez was elected as a candidate of change in a time of turmoil and then became a part of an effort to reform city administration with mayor Ramona Padilla and councilman Steve Mecum. Both of which made premature exits from the council before the end of their terms.

Sanchez stepped down from the council when she chose not to run for a second term in November 2016. Instead she opted to run for Tulare County District One Board Supervisor. She failed to show up to several debates and did not distinguish herself from a crowded field of nine candidates.