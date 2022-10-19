Exeter incumbents seek to continue success, challengers say city lacks safety

“In the last meeting, we talked about a park master plan, specifically Dobson Field, and the athletic facilities there that give young people a place to go and exercise, play games, learn games and learn all the things that sports teaches,” Garver said. “I think in some ways, it’s a crown jewel for recreation, but also there are some things that need to be worked out.”

Garver has served on city council for one and a half years and was an educator and coach for over 30 years. He was appointed in May of 2021 after former Mayor Mary Waterman-Philpot stepped down in March. The well-known teacher and baseball coach at Exeter High School was selected in a unanimous vote by the council.

“I feel like I’m a part of a team at the city, both with the other council members, the people and the city staff,” Garver said. “There’s some [projects] that have been started… And it’d be nice to see them finished. See them through.”