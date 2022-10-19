Visalia City Council approves foundation of new civic center

Wirick said staff hopes to eventually get a firing range for the police services building on the northwest corner of the site, but that is something that will happen in the far future. He also said staff hopes to establish a connection between council chambers and city hall somewhere down the line.

The current plan of a separation between council chambers and city hall raised questions from Councilmember Greg Collins, who said he has not come across a location where the two were separated. Wirick said the idea came about when city staff took tours to other locations to get a better idea of what the civic center should look like and found a city where the two were separate from each other.

“We felt that this was a workable solution,” Wirick said. “Not an unheard of solution, but one that works for this city in this climate at this time.”

According to Wirick, the plan for council chamber is to seat up to 156 people, in preparation for important future council discussions that would yield a large audience. Collins said he is uncertain if council has ever seen such a large number of meeting attendees but in those circumstances, council typically adjourns to the Visalia Convention Center.