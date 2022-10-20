Election 2022: Farmersville mayor and mayor pro tem seek reelection, challenger returns for fourth time

Two incumbents seek to reclaim their seats on city council, while challenger Carrie Ortiz makes her way on the ballot hoping to finally see a victory
FARMERSVILLE – The third time’s a charm as Carrie Ortiz put her name on Farmersville’s city council ballot once again after facing multiple defeats in prior elections.
This year’s city council election has three seats up for grabs, with Mayor Paul Boyer and Mayor Pro Tem Tina Hernandez both filing for reelection for their seats. Two challengers are on the ballot this year, with candidate Carrie Ortiz being no stranger to defeat in city council elections. Councilman Ruben Macareno has decided not to file for re-election and will instead run for one of the open school board positions for Farmersville Unified.
Ortiz is a student at the College of the Sequoias and a student senate clubs commissioner. She claims to have an extensive academic background, claiming to have an associates degree in business and childhood development, with seven different certificates, including a supervision certificate, marketing management, fashion, merchandising and leadership. The College of the Sequoias could not disclose the accuracy of this information, according to marketing and public relations manager Lauren Fishback. Ortiz is now going to school as a dance major at COS and hopes to use her degrees to become an attorney and real estate agent.
According to city documents, Ortiz was 247 votes behind candidate Greg Gomez in the 2016 city council elections, and 354 votes behind candidate Rosa Vasquez. Ortiz first placed her name on the ballot to “follow in the footsteps” of her late-uncle, J.W. “Jay” Kemp, former mayor of Farmersville.
Ortiz said her goals on council would be to install street lights around town, and felt passionate about this after she and her mother were hit by a car trying to cross the street in 2016, according to Ortiz.
“I actually take the bus, I don’t have a car. Back in 2016, me and my mom got hit by a car over where Grandpa’s Place is at, and there’s hardly any thought for pedestrians. That’s what [street lights] mean, more lives,” Ortiz said.
Mayor Boyer is also on the ballot and is seeking reelection after having over 20 years of experience on city council. Boyer was the community development program director for Self Help Enterprises for 43 years and served more than 60 rural communities, where he helped secure funding for over 70 water and sewage projects throughout the Valley. Boyer said he has even been unelected from mayorship before, but learned from the past.
“I’ve learned a lot of stuff along the way. I’ve learned some from those times when I was unelected to better listen to people, what they like and what they don’t like, and I think that’s made me a better council member,” Boyer said.
Boyer has been part of multiple city projects recently, such as renovating the city’s 25 acre sports park, which will also include picnic structures and even an amphitheater. Also, the city will be developing a new fire station soon with the help of Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) who secured $7 million in grant funding for the city.
“What I hear from people is that we should have done a lot of things sooner, and I totally agree. I wish we could have, but I think that, you know, the groundwork that’s been done years before are the projects we’re building today, and the groundwork that we’re laying now are projects that are going to happen in a few years,” Boyer said.
Mayor Pro Tem Tina Hernandez and Armando Hinojosa did not respond as of press time.