Election 2022: Farmersville mayor and mayor pro tem seek reelection, challenger returns for fourth time

Ortiz said her goals on council would be to install street lights around town, and felt passionate about this after she and her mother were hit by a car trying to cross the street in 2016, according to Ortiz.

“I actually take the bus, I don’t have a car. Back in 2016, me and my mom got hit by a car over where Grandpa’s Place is at, and there’s hardly any thought for pedestrians. That’s what [street lights] mean, more lives,” Ortiz said.

Mayor Boyer is also on the ballot and is seeking reelection after having over 20 years of experience on city council. Boyer was the community development program director for Self Help Enterprises for 43 years and served more than 60 rural communities, where he helped secure funding for over 70 water and sewage projects throughout the Valley. Boyer said he has even been unelected from mayorship before, but learned from the past.

“I’ve learned a lot of stuff along the way. I’ve learned some from those times when I was unelected to better listen to people, what they like and what they don’t like, and I think that’s made me a better council member,” Boyer said.